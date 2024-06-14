Enjoy a memorable day at Eros Hotel

Make this Father’s Day memorable with a unique and sumptuous brunch experience at the luxurious Eros Hotel New Delhi, Nehru Place. Nestled in the heart of Nehru Place, the hotel beckons people to take part in a lavish Father’s Day brunch at its elegant restaurant, Blooms. Delight, in a culinary journey of gourmet delights, bask in the refined ambiance and anticipate special surprises crafted to bring a radiant smile to their dad’s face.

Renowned for its exceptional culinary experiences and unwavering commitment to service, Eros Hotel has painstakingly crafted a special menu for the day, featuring a delightful selection of Indian, Chinese and Continental dishes. People may elevate their gastronomic experience with refreshing summer drinks, including sparkling wine, beer, white spirits, cocktails and mocktails tailored to their preferences.

Mark the essence of fatherhood and the unique bond one shares with their fathers by treating them to a brunch that will make them feel truly cherished. This isn’t just a meal; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the man who has always been there for his children, celebrating his love and guidance.

Venue: Blooms, Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place

Timings: 12 pm - 4 pm

Price: Rs 3,250 + taxes