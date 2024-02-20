Enhancing luck with numerology

In the last article, readers learned the importance of numerology in their date of birth. In today’s article, they will learn how to boost their luck by using these tips given as per their destiny numbers as per their main planets.

Number 1: As per numerology, the person born on dates 1, 10, 19 and 28 is said to be ruled by the number 1 and the sun. Such people have good leadership qualities and are very good leaders.

They should control their anger and outspoken nature, as that can make unnecessary enemies. They should avoid unnecessary expenses, as this can result in family disturbances. They should avoid litigation matters, as such matters are not favourable for them. Orange and red are the most favourable colours for them. Also, their lucky numbers are 9, 2, 5, 3, 4 and 6.

Number 2: People born on dates 2, 11, 20 and 29 are ruled by the number 2. The lord of number 2 is considered to be the moon. Such people are very kind and soft-hearted.

They should work systematically and with a fixed plan. They shouldn’t deviate from their plan. Instead, they should find the reason for failure and work towards it. The lucky colour of people associated with the number 2 is white. Their lucky numbers are 1, 5, 3 and 2.

Number 3: People born on dates 3, 12, 21 and 30 are said to be ruled by the planet Jupiter. This number is also considered the number of knowledge. Such people always want more detailed knowledge about everything.

They should avoid investing their money in the lottery or gambling. They should avoid speculation, as they earn money only through hard work. Such a person should avoid being overconfident and making illogical arguments. Yellow is the most suitable colour for the person ruled by the number 3. Also, such people’s lucky numbers are 1, 5, 2, 3 and 9.

Number 4: As per numerology, the person born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 is said to be ruled by the number 4. The lord of the number 4 is Rahu. The person born on this date is very bold and has good managers. Such people can lead well and are good organisers and planners.

People associated with the number 4 are rebellious and very straightforward. They should avoid investing in the share market or any other type of financial market. The lucky colour to enhance their luck is light blue. Favourable numbers for people related to the number 4 are 7, 6, 5 and 1.

Number 5: The person born on 5, 14 or 23 is called to be ruled by the number 5. The lord of this number is Mercury. Such people can easily balance their personal and professional lives, as this number is called the number of balances.

However, they should be very careful and not share their secrets with anyone, as such secrets can be used against them. Such people should focus on one task at a time. Multiple tasks at a time can be an obstacle to their target achievement. Green is the lucky colour for the person ruled by the number 5. Also, 1, 2, 6, 5, 4 and 8 are lucky numbers for such a person.

Number 6: The person born on 6, 15 or 24 is said to be ruled by the number 6. The ruling planet of number 6 is Venus. As Venus is the planet of beauty, such people are inclined towards beauty and like to be well-dressed and look impressive. But no one can know their secrets easily. They are very devoted to their family, especially their children. They spend their earnings mostly on material items for a luxurious life.

They should avoid the nature of jealousy. They shouldn’t work towards taking revenge, as it can highly affect their personalities. They shouldn’t comment on any small talk and criticise anyone. Lucky colours for the number 6 person are pink, off-white and all the latest mixed colours. Such people’s lucky numbers are 7, 4, 8, 5 and 6.

Number 7: The person born on 7, 16 or 25 is ruled by the number 7. The lord of this number is Ketu. Such people are very submissive. They may face betrayal. They are good researchers. They believe in simple living and don’t waste their money on luxury. They don’t share their secrets with anyone.

They should complete all the projects or work they are engaged in. They should value their family. The most favourable colour for this number is zebra colours - black and white mixed colour. Lucky numbers for such people are 4, 6, 5 and 8.

Number 8: The people born on the 8, 17 or 26 of any month are said to be ruled by the number 8, which the planet Saturn rules. The starting life of such a person is slow, as their life has many ups and downs. Such people are hardworking and tough and can easily adjust to any situation. This number is also called the number of the property, as the person ruled by it has a high chance of having their property. They finish any work given with full responsibility. They are very stubborn about their passion.

People ruled by number 8 should be more careful about their health. They should avoid the lottery or any other type of speculation. The most favourable colours for them are dark blue and black.

Number 9: The person born on the 9, 18 and 27 of any month is said to be ruled by number 9. The lord of number 9 is Mars. Such people are very good social workers and all-rounders. They give importance to society instead of their family. They are short-tempered. They only depend on themselves for work. They aren’t bothered about the past or future, as they live in the present. The beginning of their lives is difficult, but their old age is peaceful. They are impulsive.

Along with the parents, they should be concerned about the spouse. Unnecessary risk-taking can result in any misshapen financial loss and hurt their self-respect, so they should avoid such situations. The luckiest colour for the number 9 person is red. The favourable numbers for them are 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Summing up: It’s a known fact that every number in the date of birth and every letter in the name is equally important and has an encrypted message hidden in it. Only a numerologist can reveal people’s personalities based on their dates of birth and names. People can also consult Rakhi Jain to get guidance on their date of birth.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)