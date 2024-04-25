Embark on a culinary journey at Le Méridien’s Sunday Brunch

Food lovers can immerse themselves in a dining experience like no other at Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, where the all-day dining restaurant, ‘Latest Recipe’ invites guests to indulge in its renowned ‘Sunday Brunch’. Celebrated for its luxurious ambiance with lush green views and diverse offerings, the brunch provides a perfect blend of global cuisines and local flavours, promising an unforgettable gastronomic adventure every Sunday from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

Situated in the heart of the Millennium City, ‘Latest Recipe’ offers a spacious, naturally lit venue that sets the stage for a leisurely Sunday with family and friends. Diners can relish an extensive array of dishes, from the local favourites like masala dosa accompanied by chicken khurchan to international delights such as sushi, an array of Italian dishes and desserts like tiramisu and cakes prepared with Callebaut chocolate. The restaurant also features a private dining room, ideal for those seeking an exclusive dining affair. Moreover, the restaurant does ‘Thematic Sunday Brunches’ from time to time and continues to bring new dining experiences for its guests.

The highlights of the brunch include ‘Global Cuisine’, a lavish spread including both international dishes and beloved local recipes; dessert selection, featuring an array of sweet indulgences; premium selection of beverages with a dedicated bar and talented mixologists and exclusive dining, where a private dining room is available for special occasions and gatherings.

The price ranges from Rs 4250 + tax per person for alcoholic brunch and Rs 3200 + tax per person.

Offering a premium experience that is both accessible and memorable, Le Méridien’s Sunday brunch promises more than just a meal, but a celebration of flavours that will tantalise one’s taste buds and leave them longing for more.

Reservations are recommended to ensure the best experience. People can contact +91 7065011521 to reserve their brunch experiences.