To further elevate the culinary offerings by Marriott International, ‘Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels’ integrated with the ‘Club Marriott’ app. The integration is the perfect amalgamation of Marriott International’s best-in-class culinary experiences with the power of digital excellence.

At the pop-up event, actor Anita Hassanandani joined Arun Kumar, Market Vice President of Marriott International, to announce the integration with the ‘Club Marriott’ app.