Eastman Auto & Power Ltd. Hosts 'Power of One' Meet for Channel Partners in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., a leading provider of Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions, Continued Energy Solutions, and Solar Rooftop Solutions, organised a channel partner meet titled "Power of One" in Kolkata. The event brought together over 500 channel partners from Bihar and Jharkhand, offering a platform for networking, exchanging updates, and discussing future growth strategies.



The event showcased Eastman’s latest product offerings, including their cutting-edge solutions for continued energy and solar power. Expert-led discussions highlighted the company’s vision for expanding its market presence and strengthening partnerships. The conclave also provided valuable insights into future growth prospects and the company’s focus on innovation.



Channel partners who participated in the Eastman Monsoon Bonanza Scheme on Inverters and Batteries were recognised for their contribution to the company’s success. With Bihar and Jharkhand accounting for 20 percent of the company’s inverter and battery sales, the event underscored the significance of these regions to Eastman’s business.



Concluding on a positive note, participants expressed strong optimism about Eastman’s growth strategy and the positive impact it would have on their businesses. The event reaffirmed the company’s commitment to driving mutual growth and expanding its footprint across key markets.

