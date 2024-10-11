Eastman Auto and Power Showcases Innovations at Renewable Energy India Expo 2024 and The Battery Show India 2024

NEW DELHI: Eastman Auto and Power Ltd., the first of the twin powerhouses, made an impressive presence at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2024 and the Battery Show India 2024, held between October 3-5 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The premier event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the future of renewable energy and showcase cutting-edge advancements in the sector.



Eastman knocked the show right out of the water by presenting very advanced technologies that render efficiency and sustainability in energy harvesting. Star products and announcements included the following:



Off-grid solar inverters: The Total Two New Ranges—Solar Smart and Solar Smart MAX.



Solar Pro MAX Inverters: Equipped with MPPT functionality from 500 VA to 10 KVA, including a 36-month product warranty and a 10-year warranty on the transformer.

Solar PRO Inverters: With PWM technology available in capacities from 850VA to 2KVA, the product warranty is 36 months, as well as a 10-year transformer warranty.

Grid Tie Inverters: The capacity ranges from 2.2KW to 50KW with a 10-year warranty.

Mono PERC Half Cut & Bi-facial Mono Twin Perc Solar Panels: The capacity range is from 125W to 550W, with a 10-year product warranty, and a performance warranty for 25 years along with DCR & NON-DCR options.

Photovoltaic Batteries: with a range of 120Ah to 260Ah, with a warranty of between 6 and 10 years.

Mr Shekhar Singal, MD, Eastman Auto and Power Ltd., said, "It was a successful participation in Renewable Energy India Expo 2024 and The Battery Show India 2024 for us. There was an excellent opportunity to meet the industry peers, present our innovations in Solar Rooftop and Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions, and discuss the future of renewable energy issues seriously."