Durga Puja 2024 offers at iconic IHCL hotels unveiled

TAJ BENGAL, KOLKATA

The vibrancy of Durga Puja comes alive at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, where the rich heritage of Bengal is beautifully captured through culinary artistry. As part of this festive offer, guests can enjoy exceptional dining experiences of Sonargaon offering NW Frontier and Bengali delights, Chinoiserie, known for authentic Chinese cuisine, and Cal 27, Kolkata's trendy all day diner. In addition to these, guests can also savour Souk's Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes.

SONARGAON

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024 - Lunch & Dinner

Celebrate the flavours of Durga Puja with Vegetarian, Non- vegetarian & Seafood special Thali in the company of your loved ones.

Menu Highlights -

· Aamish (Non-Veg) Thali :- Gandharaj Lebur Ghol, Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, Vegetable Chop, Kashundi Macher Cutlet, Radhuni Murgi, Gota Mashlar Khashir Mangsho, Doi Katla, Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal, Potoler Korma and much more.

· Niramish (Veg) Thali :- Gandharaj Lebur Ghol, Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, Vegetable Roll, Narkel Posto Bora,Potoler Korma, Dhokar Dalna,Sorshe Chenar Muthia,Phoolkopi Roast,Lalsaag Bodi Chorchori, Bhaja Sona Moong Dal, Daler Kochuri, Ghee Bhat, Chenar Jelapi and much more.

· Seafood Thali :- Gandharaj Lebur Ghol, Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, Vegetable Roll, Kashundi Macher Cutlet, Chingri Malai Curry, Chitol Macher Peti, Doi Katla, Potoler Korma, Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal, Kaccha Aamer Chutney, Chenar Jelapi and much more.

Timings- Lunch- 12.30 hrs - 15.15 hrs and Dinner- 19.00 hrs - 23.30 hrs

Rates -

Niramish (Veg) Thali - INR 3150*/- plus taxes

Aamish (Non-veg) Thali - INR 3650*/ - plus taxes

Seafood Thali - INR 3950*/- plus taxes

For reservations, please call- +91 33 66123301

**Conditions Apply

CAL 27

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024 – Lunch; 9th to 11th Oct 2024 – Dinner.

Guests can indulge in specially curated Bengali themed buffet at all-day diner, CAL 27.

Timings - Lunch- 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & Dinner- 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm

Rates

Lunch & Dinner Buffet- INR 3200/- plus taxes

INR 3950/- plus taxes (with unlimited select beverages)

*INR 2000* plus taxes per child

A la carte offerings

Timings: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 12 am – 2:00 am

For reservations, please call- +91 33 66123301

**Conditions Apply



TAJ CITY CENTRE NEW TOWN, KOLKATA

Durga Puja, the most important festival in Bengal is celebrated with immense fervour and devotion. It brings together families and friends to rejoice in the spirit of togetherness, tradition, and cultural heritage. This Durga Puja, Taj City Centre Newtown, Kolkata is the perfect destination to immerse oneself in the festivities while indulging in world-class hospitality with friends and family.

SHAMIANA

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024 - Lunch & Dinner

DURGOTSAV MAHABHOJ

This Puja make memories with your loved ones while savouring the flavour of Durga Pujor Mahabhoj at Shamiana- the all-day dining restaurant. Indulge into an irresistible epicurean affair with an extravagant spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies.

HIGHLIGHTS

· Menu highlights - Barrackporer Mochar Chop, Thakurbarir Vegetable Cutlet, Kalo Jeera Topse Maach Bhaja, Mutton Pantheras, Murshidabad Chicken Biryani, Sorse Bhappa Ellish, Gota Moshlar Aloo Mangshor Jhol, Shuktoni, Raajbarir Aloo Dum, Phulkofir Roast, Channar Mohima, Dhakai Nawabi Pulao, Pabdha Macher Tel Jhal, Aloo Phulkofir Dalna, Daab Tulsi and much more.

· Sherbet

· Pata Chitra Art & Display

· Live Festive Music Band

Timings - Lunch- 12.30 hrs- 15.00 hrs and Dinner- 19.00 hrs – 23.00 hrs

Rates - INR 2750 plus taxes with free-flowing select beverages

For reservations, please call- + 91-6292288563

**Conditions Apply

WYKIKI -

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024- Lunch & Dinner

SPECIAL PUJA ALA CARTE MENU

Enjoy specially curated festive meals at Wykiki, the famous pan Asian dining destination in the city. Guests can savour delicacies like Chicken Katsu, Wasabi Tiger Prawns, Crystal Vegetables Dumpling, Chicken Truffle Sui Mai, Shredded Chicken, Lantern Chili, Kung Pao Chicken, Wok Tossed Smoked Chilli Noodles and much more.

Indulge in Chef’s special 6 course tasting menu:

Vegetarian – INR 2500 plus taxes per guest

Non-Vegetarian – INR 3000 plus taxes per guest

For reservations, please call- + 91-6292288563

**Conditions Apply

WYKIKI BREW PUB -

OKTOBERFEST – Unlimited brews, delicious starters and festivities

Guests can experience free-flowing house-crafted brew and sumptuous nibbles.

Rates - INR 3000/- for a couple.

For reservations, please call- + 91-6292288563

**Conditions Apply

EMPEROR LOUNGE

Dates - 9th to 12th Oct 2024 – Lunch

Experience an Indian-inspired afternoon hi-tea. Enjoy special Pujor Charlee delicacies like Mushroom Quinoa Tart, English Cheddar, Cucumber Sandwich, Veg Curry Puff, Durga Pujo Special Tiramisu, Misti Doi Parfait , 54% Belgium Dark Chocolate Cake and Tea / coffee with Cookies.

Rates - INR 750/- plus taxes per guest

Pujo Hampers – INR 2500 onwards

SAPPHIRE

Dates- 10th to 12th Oct 2024

PUJO PARIKRAMA BHOJ

Indulge in the ultimate pujo fare in our ballroom this Durga Puja. Feast on the Durga Puja specials curated by our in-house culinary maestros.

Rates - INR 1950/- plus taxes per guest

For reservations, please call- + 91-6292288563

**Conditions Apply

TAJ TAAL KUTIR, KOLKATA

This festive season, get spoilt with an elaborate pujo fare rustled up by our talented chefs at Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata.

THE VERANDAH

Dates – 9th to 13th Oct 2024 – Lunch & Dinner

DURGA PUJA MAHABHOJ

This exclusive offering includes both curated à la carte and thali options, featuring a selection of traditional family recipes passed down through generations. Savour signatures like, Golbari Kosha Mangsho, Padma Macher Jhal, Golda Chingri Malai Curry, Sore Bata Bhaapa Illish, and Mochar Ghonto.

Rates: A la Carte and curated Thali

For reservations, please call- + +91 33 2202 0960

**Conditions Apply

LAKEVIEW LOUNGE

Dates – 9th to 13th Oct 2024

FESTIVE HI-TEA

Feast your senses in a delightful festive hi-tea buffet at Lakeview Lounge while soaking the stunning views of the eco-park lake. Delight in an array of exquisite dishes while enjoying the melodic tunes of traditional festival music and vibrant bowl dances. Celebrate the joy of Maa Durga with a truly memorable experience. Samples Chef’s signatures - Mochar Croquettes, Baked Misti Doi, Jhinga Macher Chop, Chicken Kabiraji and many more.

Rates: INR 1250/- plus taxes per guest

VIVANTA KOLKATA EM BYPASS

Soak in the spirit of Durga Puja and enjoy memorable moments at Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass.

MYNT- FESTIVE BUFFET

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024- Lunch & Dinner + 13th Oct – Only Lunch

Guests can indulge themselves to Durga Puja special buffet spread comprising of local & international cuisine with their family and friends. The buffet is a must try featuring a splendid Purbo and Paschim Bangla delicacies like Live Street Counter of Chat/ Phuchka/ Telebhaja/ Roll, Mochar Shami Kebab, Beguner Dilkhos Kalia, Masoor Daler Paturi, Haser Dimer Mouli,Mocha Chingrir Bhapa,Aam Tel Diye Parshe,Ilisher Nonibhara,Gota Moslar Mangsho, Saheb Parar Chicken Stew with Quarter Ruti, Kamolpuli,Apple Crumble Patishapta, Misti Paan Chocolate Tart, Sitafal Chumchum and much more.

Timings- Lunch- 12.30 hrs- 15.30 hrs and Dinner- 19.30 hrs – 23.30 hrs

Rates -

INR 2450/- plus taxes

INR 3750/- plus taxes (with select beverages)

For reservations please call +91-33-66653133/6292274003

**Conditions Apply

WINK

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024

Guests can enjoy select beverage packages and Vegetarian & Non- Vegetarian snacks with friends this Durga Puja at Wink.

Rates- INR 1299/- plus taxes onwards

For reservations please call +91-33-66653133/6292274003

**Conditions Apply

SWIRL

Dates- 9th to 13th Oct 2024

Guests can enjoy delectable delicacies like Mochar Chop, Singara, Vegetable Patty, Kheerer Chop, Cutting Chai, Chicken Pakoda, Macher Chop and much more. Available for Chai Adda and also in a small buffet spread on 13th October.

Timings- 16.00 hrs to 19.00 hrs

Rates- INR 800/- plus taxes per person

For details, please call- + 91-33--66653133/6292274003

**Conditions Apply

RAAJKUTIR, KOLKATA- IHCL SELEQTIONS

Durga Puja is a time of great excitement and devotion in Bengal. It brings families and friends together to celebrate unity, traditions, and our rich cultural heritage. To celebrate this festival our esteemed guests can savour authentic delicacies at the heritage inspired Raajkutir, Kolkata- IHCL SeleQtions hotel.

RASHMANCH (BANQUET) – RAAJBARIR BHURIBHOJ

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024- Lunch & Dinner (9th Oct 2024- only Dinner)

Timings- Lunch- 12.00 noon- 4.30 pm; Dinner- 7.00 pm – 11.30 pm

Guests can savour specially curated Bengali themed Buffet comprising of Mochar Chop, Machh Bhaja (Kolkata Style Fish Finger), Murgir Chop, Paneer Bell pepper Roll, Laal Saag Bhaja, Kolmi Saag Bhaja, Aloo Bhaja, Begun Bhaja, Maan Kochu Bata, Chingri Malai Curry, Katla Kalia,Kosha Murgi, Mutton Dak Bunglow,Lake Kali Barir Aloo Dum,,Sona Moong Dal, Phul Kopi Roast, Shukto, Basonti Pulao, Misti Doi, Saktighar er Langcha and much more.

Rates- INR 1,999/- (All-inclusive per person), INR 999/- (All-inclusive for kids)

For reservations please call- +91- 6289461972

**Conditions Apply

EAST INDIA ROOM

Dates- 9th to 12th Oct 2024- Lunch & Dinner

Timings- Lunch- 12.00 noon- 5.00 pm; Dinner- 7.00 pm – 12.00 am

Experience an authentic Indian dining experience that draws inspiration from the culinary traditions of the British Raj in India, featuring recipes that have been influenced by the kitchens of historic Zamindars and the fusion of British culture. Guests can enjoy delectable dishes like Thakur Barir Vegetable Chop, Phuchka,Papdi Chaat, Aloo Bhaja, Begun Bhaja, Chingri Malai Curry,Katla Kalia,Kosha Murgi, Mutton Dak Bunglow, Sada Bhat, Phulko Loochi, Korarisutir Kochuri, Tomato Khejur Aamsotto r Chatni, Kancha Amer Chatni and much more.

Rates - A la Carte

For reservations please call- +91- 6289461972

**Conditions Apply