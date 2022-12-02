DoubleTree lights up this season's Christmas tree

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram, Baani Square, in Sector 50 hosted the 'Christmas Tree Lighting' ceremony on December 1, 2022, to celebrate the spirit of festivity, joy and togetherness. The ceremony was attended by in-house guests and team members, who performed the ritual of traditional tree lighting with great cheer.

The stunning and colorful 22-foot-long Christmas tree stands tall right in the center of the hotel lobby. The tree is adorned with beautiful accessories such as gifts, Santa caps, stars, balls, reindeer toys, bells, and an electric one on top. A team of 10 people completed the making of the Christmas tree in just one day.

Right next to the tree is a patisserie, 'Café O Lait', that displays gingerbread house bread, plum cake, plum pudding, stollen bread, a classic Christmas yule log, cake rolls and much more for people to indulge in the flavours of Christmas festivity.

Fairy lights adorn the lush green lawns, Courtyard and MyKorner, adding a heavenly charm to this joyous occasion.

The Christmas tree is on display to spread the festive vibe around until December 26, 2022.