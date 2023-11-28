DoubleTree by Hilton illuminates this festive season’s Christmas tree

The festivities at DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square are in full swing this holiday season. On November 25, the hotel adorned its space with a majestic Christmas tree, ushering in the season’s spirit. The joyous ceremony, graced by in-house guests and enthusiastic team members, saw the traditional tree-lighting ritual performed with exuberance.

The 22-foot Christmas tree standing tall right at the heart of the hotel lobby adorns an array of decorations, including gifts, Santa caps, stars, colorful balls, reindeer and bells. This masterpiece is crafted by a dedicated team of 10 in just a single day.

Adjacent to this spectacular tree is Café O Lait, the hotel’s patisserie, that showcases an enticing array of Christmas delights, including ginger house bread, plum cake, plum pudding, stollen bread, classic Christmas yule log and cake rolls, inviting guests to savour the flavours of the season.

Adding to the enchantment, the lush green lawns, courtyard and ‘MyKorner’ are also illuminated with fairy lights, creating a magical ambiance for all attendees to revel in.

This marvelous Christmas tree will continue to spread the festive cheer until December 26, ensuring a season filled with joy and celebration for all.