DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram partners with ‘Dhagaa’

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square is proud to announce its partnership with ‘Dhagaa’, a heartfelt endeavour dedicated to the sustainable development of handloom weavers in India.

The hotel hosted a one-day exhibition that was enthusiastically attended by guests and team members of the hotel in its beautiful lobby.

This exclusive exhibition showcased a stunning collection of 100 percent natural handwoven sarees, stoles, dupattas, tote bags, Indo-western dresses and artisanal handcrafted jewellery by incredibly talented Indian weavers and artisans, especially women, on February 18, 2024, from 10 am to 7 pm.

As part of the Women Team Member Resource Group (WTMRG) initiatives, Hilton started this drive across all Hilton hotels in India and this time, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square had the honour to showcase the great work of underprivileged women and their artistry. The total sale from the event would solely be utilised to better the lives of these artisans and bring their talent to the fore.