DoubleTree By Hilton, Gurugram Is All Out To Celebrate Christmas & New Year

With Christmas and New Year's around the corner, here's a chance to indulge in the great year-end festivities at DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurugram, Baani Square.

Christmas and New Year Staycation: The hotel is going all out to celebrate Christmas festivities with a special staycation package starting from Rs 12,599 plus taxes per night. This includes a stay for two, welcome amenities in the room, live entertainment, a Christmas Eve gala dinner with unlimited select premium beverages and next-day breakfast at the all-day dining restaurant, Glasshouse. There is going to be a lavish Christmas Day brunch, which can be availed of at an additional cost. After the Christmas celebrations are over, get ready to drool over an exciting New Year staycation package starting from Rs 19,999 plus taxes per night per couple. After a smooth check-in, enjoy the in-room welcome amenities and complimentary fill of soft beverages placed in the minibar.

Christmas and New Year Feast: Guests can choose from Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Day Brunch at Glasshouse which comes with unlimited select premium beverages at Rs 7,000 plus taxes per couple. Special attractions such as carol singing as well as a 'Meet the Santa', especially for children on December 24 and December 25 is not to be missed. Some of the highlights from our Christmas feast include pumpkin cinnamon soup, a house-made chicken pistachio roll with berry compote and more. For a New Year's Eve gala dinner, choose from Glasshouse or Vibe-The Sky Bar, which start at Rs 15,000 plus taxes per couple. Guests can choose from Indian and international cuisines like honey roasted bacon green pea soup, snow peas and baby corn salad with caramelised green apple and more.

Christmas Goodies for family and friends: The hotel's patisserie, Café O Lait, has turned into a haven, bedecked with homemade Christmas specialties such as gingerbread house, Christmas pudding, traditional Christmas cake and more.

Validity: December 24 and December 2022 only

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurugram, Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurugram - 122002

Contact at 8800495936, 8800094029