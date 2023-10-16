Don’t miss doing masala films: Koel Mallick

This year, actor Koel Mallick celebrates 20 years in the Bengali film industry. She began her journey with the commercial hit ‘Nater Guru’ in 2003 but now excels at portraying strong female characters in films like ‘Jongole Mitin Mashi’. Koel’s top priority is leading a fulfilling, peaceful life with her family and she values her audience’s love more than box office numbers. Koel discussed climate change, motherhood and more with ‘Millennium Post’.

We’re becoming more conscious of climate change and sustainability, but there still aren’t enough films about conservation.

The key strength of ‘Jongole Mitin Mashi’ is its relevance. Look at the recent floods and earthquakes. People may not be aware or are getting somewhat robotic in their lives despite technological progress. It’s sad that we still need to talk about gender equality in the 21st century, as seen in the previous ‘Mitin’ film. Conservation and saving wildlife are vital now. With climate change, we must act for the sake of the next generation. If we keep harming the environment, it will have consequences. Our kids will suffer, so we need awareness and action.

We’ve all seen plastic and waste in our national forests. Are we really not aware of the harm to the environment?

It’s really sad when people know but don’t act. Some may not be informed due to a lack of education, but it’s even sadder when educated folks still don’t care. The film raises awareness about climate change without preaching and Mitin is more aggressive this time.

Is it essential to mandate climate change awareness as a part of the school curriculum?

My son, Kabir, is in school and they’re teaching him about caring for the environment. When he picked flowers recently, I told him that trees can feel it too, just like he can feel a pinch. Home education is vital. We can’t solely depend on schools. Teaching values like kindness should start at home.

Your last release was ‘Bony’ in 2021.

Over my two-decade career, I usually did just 2-3 films a year. There was only one year when I did four. But motherhood was the reason for this choice. I wanted to spend time with my son, which is priceless. Those early moments won’t come back, like his first words or first steps. Now, he’s in school with many activities, but in those early days of motherhood, I didn’t even think about scripts.

Do you still get anxious before a film’s release? Do you care about box office numbers?

Yes, I still get nervous before a film’s release. But I don’t pay much attention to box office numbers. Life is more than just numbers. It’s about living a fulfilling, peaceful and happy life. Audience appreciation means more to me than the figures.

You once ruled Bengal’s commercial cinema. Fans are still eager for a reunion with Jeet and Dev for more mainstream films.

I loved those songs and dances in mainstream movies. During puja, songs like ‘O Madhu’ and ‘Paglu’ are still hit at the pandals. When I worked in those super-mainstream films, I was entirely devoted to entertaining my audience. I believed in providing entertainment then and that hasn’t changed. Even when I’m not doing traditional masala films, I choose scripts that personally entertain me when I read them. It’s all about connecting with the audience.

Do you miss doing masala films?

I don’t miss those masala films because I don’t have anything new to bring to them. However, if a script comes my way that matches my current maturity level, I’d consider it. I can’t play a 16-year-old college girl anymore. I’m open to more mature love stories. I’ve never categorised films as potboilers or urban. If I find a script that entertains me, I’m in.