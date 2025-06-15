Dona Ganguly makes history with first Indian classical dance workshop at Cambridge

The historic halls of Jesus College, University of Cambridge, resonated with the timeless rhythm of Indian classical dance, as internationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly conducted the university’s first-ever workshop dedicated to this ancient art form.

Marking a significant milestone in the cultural history of Cambridge, the event brought together students, academics and art enthusiasts for an immersive introduction to Odissi, one of India’s eight recognised classical dance styles. Participants were guided through the fundamental movements, expressions and philosophies of the form, gaining insight into its spiritual roots and rich 2,000-year-old heritage.

The workshop drew a diverse audience, many of whom were experiencing Indian classical dance for the first time. Emphasising inclusivity and cultural appreciation, the event welcomed individuals from all backgrounds, with no prior dance experience required.

On this occasion, Dona Ganguly, an Indian classical dancer, said, “To share the legacy of Odissi at the University of Cambridge is both an honour and a deeply emotional experience. This dance form is not just movement - it is meditation, devotion and storytelling. I am heartened to see such enthusiastic participation and openness to Indian culture here. This exchange goes beyond performance; it builds bridges of understanding through art.”

The initiative reflects a growing global interest in Indian classical traditions and underscores Cambridge’s commitment to cultural diversity and global engagement. Organisers hope this will be the first of many such events, inspiring deeper exploration of Indian performing arts within academic spaces.

The workshop was met with overwhelming positivity, with attendees expressing admiration for both the beauty of the dance and the warmth of Ganguly’s teaching. Plans are already being discussed for future collaborations and expanded programming related to Indian cultural arts.