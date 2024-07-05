Discover the flavours of Georgian Cuisine at JW Marriott

JW Marriott New Delhi brings the warmth of Georgian flavours to the national capital. Celebrate the freshness of the Mediterranean and the richness of Middle Eastern culinary techniques, boldly reflected in Georgia’s gastronomic traditions, at K3: The Food Theatre of New Delhi.

Nestled between Europe and Asia, Georgian cuisine seamlessly blends flavours from its rich history with influences from various civilisations. The use of exotic spices, aromatic herbs and a generous amount of cheese and walnuts enriches the taste and texture of the dishes. Not to forget the myriad varieties of bread and beverages, without which no feast is complete. Whether people are discerning epicureans or simply curious to explore new culinary horizons, Georgian food is a true delight to the palate.

At the helm of this culinary extravaganza is Chef Guram Baghdoshvili, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience for all guests. A true artisan of his craft, Chef Baghdoshvili’s cooking style is deeply rooted in traditional Georgian techniques, focused on introducing the world to the age-old recipes and flavours of the region. He brings a wealth of expertise and a deep passion for preserving and sharing the authentic flavors of his homeland. Named Chef of the Year 2019 by ‘Gault and Millau’, Georgia and featured on acclaimed culinary programs such as ‘My Kitchen Rules’ and ‘CBS Mornings’, Chef Baghdoshvili’s commitment to excellence promises an unforgettable dining experience for all guests.

Each dish served at JW Marriott New Delhi will showcase his dedication to perfection and love for Georgian cuisine. From traditional succulent dishes including ‘Imeretian Pkhali’, ‘Tiger Shrimp in Bazhe Sauce’ and ‘Mango Confiture’ to sweet treats like ‘Sharozi Dessert’, every bite will leave a lasting impression. The dishes will be prepared using only the freshest ingredients and finest spices sourced locally, in line with JW Marriott New Delhi’s commitment to freshness and sustainability.

Indulge in the lavish Georgian Supra at JW Marriott New Delhi and savour an exquisite blend of cultural delicacies.

Key Highlights

Dates: July 5 - July 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Venue: K3 - The New Delhi Food Theatre, JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity

To reserve: +91 8527879846 or atul.shukla@marriotthotels.com