Discover Saudi's unique culinary wonders: A must-experience journey of festive flavors

Indulge in Saudi’s world-class culinary scene at these elite dining spots, where luxury and flavour come together in perfect harmony. No matter your taste, you’ll get the best of both worlds- exquisite cuisine paired with warm, and authentic Saudi hospitality. If you’re lucky, you might as well spot some popular celebrity faces enjoying their time off amidst this unforgettable dining experience.

1. Take a bite at VIA Riyadh’s high-end dining scene

VIA Riyadh comes alive at night with stunning light shows and a buzzing nightlife, transforming itself into a visual wonderland. It stands as a modern beacon of luxury, blending upscale dining with a premium shopping experience. This destination offers a variety of global cuisines that cater to the most discerning palates. Enjoy Italian specialties at Chi SPACCA, crafted by the award-winning chef Nancy Silverton, or relish some of the classic French dishes at Les Deux Magots.

VIA Riyadh is also home to a variety of cafés. Take a seat at the iconic café ELLE and order an aesthetic dessert or go to Over Under and enjoy their coffee menu during the day and their chic mocktails at night. So, whether you’re in the mood for a casual coffee or a night out, you’ll certainly find options to suit your preferences at VIA Riyadh.

2. Explore Al Mamlaka Social Dining

Kingdom Centre Tower is not only the most iconic building of Riyadh, but it also houses Al Mamlaka Social Dining, a first-of-its-kind dining destination where you can enjoy multiple dining experiences through a dining hall concept. From comforting local delicacies to Asian street food, an artisan gourmet deli, and the sun-kissed freshness of the Mediterranean, it promises to delight every palate.

Whether you're in the mood for the sizzling grilled platters of ASSEMBLY, the fresh sushi of Nozomi, or the hearty pizzas and lasagnas of La Rustica, this dining hall has something for everyone. Pair your meal with innovative beverages like a Watermelon Spritz or a Blueberry Bramble from Blended by Lyre’s. Sweeten the deal with a cake slice from Hanoverian or indulge in gourmet cookies from Floozie Cookies.

Recently, Portuguese football star João Félix visited the experiential dining hall while enjoying a holiday in Riyadh with his family.

3. Enjoy dining at the entertainment hub Boulevard City

At Boulevard City, make sure to pass by Kabana to enjoy Afghan fusion cuisine with a Mediterranean twist or Al Nakheel for authentic Middle Eastern taste while you take a stroll there.

Sample Afghan fusion dishes at Kabana or enjoy authentic Middle Eastern flavors at Al Nakheel. For those in a rush, Shake Shack offers quick bites like crinkle fries and juicy burgers, while Poke Bar serves fresh and healthy poke bowls. Numerous kiosks and cafés, such as ½ Million and Coic Lounge, provide convenient grab-and-go options, ensuring you're never far from a delicious meal.

4. Experience Luxury at the Tatel, Bujjairi Terrace

Nestled in Diriyah’s enchanting Bujairi Terrace, alongside UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, the food is as memorable as the view. Tatel Riyadh offers an authentic fine-dining Spanish experience serving Spanish ‘haute cuisine’ accompanied by creative mocktails, musicians and daily live entertainment. It is backed by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and tennis legend Rafael Nadal – expect to see them there. We recommend ordering the world-famous Tatel cheesecake.

5. Seek authenticity in Mamo Michelangelo, located in the Heart of Riyadh

This gem is a famous Italian Provençal style restaurant, with the décor transporting you to the Mediterranean, while the food perfectly embodies the flavours of Italy and the South of France. It’s a big celebrity hotspot – Eva Longoria recently indulged in a meal here along with a selection of the deserts. The star chose tiramisu, lemon meringue pie and cheesecake.

Experience the warmth of Saudi hospitality, inclusivity, and safety. Travelers are welcomed with open arms, ensuring a memorable journey filled with exhilarating adventures and delectable culinary delights.