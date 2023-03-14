Director Mainak Bhaumik back with ‘Cheeni 2’

Three years after Mainak Bhaumik directed the sweet yet complicated mother-daughter relationship tale ‘Cheeni’, he is back with the next film in the hit franchise. Titled ‘Cheeni 2’, the Bengali film again stars Aparajita Adhya and Madhumita, both lead actors in the last film. On Tuesday, the motion poster for the film was released.

However, this time ‘Eken Babu’ fame Anirban Chakrabarti will be seen playing the role of Adhya’s husband, Subho. Joining the team is Soumya Mukherjee of ‘Prem Tame’ fame. Madhumita plays the titular role of Cheeni, a chirpy girl.

If the first part represented a quirky drama about a modern-day working woman and her mother, this time Adhya and Madhumita won’t be a mother-daughter team.

“ ‘Cheeni 2’ is a simple story that includes all the elements of human emotion. Being back on set with the team is wonderful,” said Bhaumik.

With Modhura Palit as the cinematographer and Prasener Dolbol heading the music department, the film goes on the floor from March 16 onwards in Kolkata.