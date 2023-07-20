Director Arindam Bhattacharya’s ‘Shibpur’ to have a prequel in 2024

At a time when ‘Shibpur’ is still running in theatres, director Arindam Bhattacharya has decided to make a prequel to the gripping Bengali gang war film. In the prequel to ‘Shibpur’, the director plans to take audiences back to the neighbourhood in Howrah district during the tumultuous period of 1975-1985 when gang leaders were rising to power.

Those who have watched ‘Shibpur’ will be familiar with the characters of Mamata Shankar, Kharaj Mukherjee and Rajatava Dutta, all gang leaders in the area. It was the time when the Left ruled the state. The scenario changes when Mandira (Swastika Mukherjee), a widow-turned-mafia queen, takes control of the area. Parambrata Chatterjee essayed the character of police officer Sultan Ahmed. However, the prequel delves into the origin stories of the three above-mentioned gang leaders (barring Mandira) and will present a visceral portrayal of their rise to power. This is the time when the Congress ruled West Bengal. Apart from Mamata, Kharaj and Rajatava, the prequel might also star Subhasish Mukherjee and Shantilal Mukherjee. The director is also in search of the main protagonist.

“ ‘Shibpur’ was written in the form of a web series. When the producer expressed interest in doing the film, we decided to do the second part of the story. So, I always wanted to make the prequel. In ‘Shibpur’, apart from Mandira, all the other characters are based on real people. The same happens in the prequel. Mamata Shankar’s character is based on notorious mafia queen Jele Bedeni,” he said.

‘Shibpur’ ran into a lot of controversy, especially after Swastika accused producer Sandeep Sarkar of sexual harassment. So, from now on, Bhattacharya wants to produce his films. Currently busy with the Swastika-starrer ‘Durgapur Junction’, the director wants to start shooting the prequel early next year and release the film by the end of 2024.