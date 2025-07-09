Dil Ki Chabi: Unlock the beat, unlock the heart!

Kausani Ghosh, the sensational voice who stole hearts on ‘Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, is here with a sizzling new Bengali urban folk dance pop single, ‘Dil Ki Chabi’! Packed with cheeky Bengali lyrics, infectious rhythms and the earthy soul of rural Bengal, this is more than a song - it’s a cultural celebration wrapped in pop shimmer and dancefloor heat.

‘Dil Ki Chabi’ hits different for four reasons.

Bengali Folk Meets Urban Pop: Traditional instruments like khamak and dotara, played and sung by folk maestro Baul Sujan Biswas, blend seamlessly with groovy dance-pop energy.

Power-Packed Creative Team: Written and composed by the multi-talented Abhishek Kundu, who also directed, edited, colour-graded and designed the entire music video for a truly cohesive vision.

Musical Firepower: Catchy beats crafted by music arranger Aviman Paul, with crisp, rich sound thanks to Saibal Karmakar’s mixing and mastering and Soumen Paul’s recording wizardry at Studio Gaan Bajna, Kolkata.

On-Screen Sizzle: Watch the undeniable chemistry between Kausani Ghosh and beloved Bengali actor Rajiv Bose unfold with choreography by Bipasha and Jeet, captured beautifully by cinematographer Tanay Roy.

A playful twist on the classic saying - “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” - ‘Dil Ki Chabi’ is a fun, flirtatious anthem celebrating the strength, charm and irresistible cooking of Bengali women. It’s food, fun and flirtation all rolled into one beat-driven bop.

On July 5, 2025, the song began streaming worldwide on ‘YouTube’, ‘Spotify’, ‘Apple Music’, ‘Amazon Music’, ‘Tidal’, ‘JioSaavn’, ‘Gaana’ and more.