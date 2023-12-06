‘Devi Chowdhurani’ collaborates with international film bodies

For those wondering why director Subhrajit Mitra hasn’t yet started shooting for his much-hyped Bengali film ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ starring Srabanti and Prosenjit Chatterjee, here’s a development. On Wednesday, Mitra shared that the soon-to-be-shot film has collaborated with two film bodies from the UK and USA.

“ ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ (Bandit Queen of Bengal) is the first international co-production Bengali film supported by film bodies from three countries, including India, the UK and the USA, thus elevating the project’s stature,” a statement issued by the production house said.

The production house also mentioned in the statement that the three-nation collaboration makes the film eligible for BAFTA and Academy Awards norms and representatives from both countries will be present during the shooting schedule.

“We have been working on the pre-production of the film for more than a year. I don’t make films within 10-20 days and release them within four months. I believe in working on one film at a time and giving it my all,” said the ‘Avijatrik’ director.

‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is a literary adaptation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel and stars Srabanti in the lead role along with Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The first looks for the characters were recently revealed. Prosenjit has yet to undergo the look test for the film.