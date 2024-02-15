Dev kicks off ‘Khadaan’ shoot in Kolkata

After quelling speculations about his political future by confirming his candidacy for TMC in Ghatal for the third time as an MP, superstar Dev is all set to dive into the shooting of his new Bengali film, ‘Khadaan’, starting February 16. The first schedule of the shooting will be in Kolkata and the next schedule will be shot in one of Asia’s biggest coal mines, Asansol, where the actor had gone for recce. “The shooting will go on till March 10,” said Dev. The film is said to delve into the politics of a coal mining area. On Saraswati Puja, the ‘mahurat’ of the film took place.

On January 1, Dev took to social media to unveil the first look of ‘Khadaan’. The poster showed the actor in a rugged avatar, gripping an axe. “One of the most experimental films of today’s time. Let’s see what happens,” he wrote. Anticipation and excitement are soaring among Dev’s fans for ‘Khadaan’, where he is set to make a comeback in his old masala film avatar.

In recent years, Dev has been a part of successful family and social dramas. In between, he took on impactful roles like Byomkesh Bakshi and Bagha Jatin. Despite these diverse roles, there has been a consistent longing among his fans for the superstar to return to his old ‘massy’ avatar. The audience has also applauded Jisshu Sengupta’s look in ‘Khadaan’, adding to the overall buzz surrounding the film, which also stars Idhika Paul and Sneha Bose.

Dev recently dropped by the sets of Ankush’s film ‘Mirza’, who is also making a comeback to masala films. There were speculations about Dev having a cameo in the movie. “I was near the place where Ankush was shooting and I thought, ‘Let’s pay him a visit’. Ankush is really working hard for ‘Mirza’ and I always wish him the best,” clarified Dev.

Dev recently celebrated the 50-day success of his film ‘Pradhan’. A few days ago, he wrapped up the first schedule of Srijit Mukherji’s thriller ‘Tekka’, which also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Rukmini Maitra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Kaushik Sen and Paran Bandyopadhyay. As for his other productions, Dev wants to take a call after the election.