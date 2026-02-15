Delhi’s Love Affair with Food Comes Alive This February

This February, the timeless romance between Delhi and its food returns in its most celebrated form as ‘Dilli 6: Ishq-e-Dilli’ makes a grand comeback from February 16 to March 1. Now in its 16th edition, the much-awaited festival continues its legacy of bringing the capital’s most iconic flavours under one roof.

Inspired by the culinary soul of Old Delhi, where every lane tells a story and every bite carries heritage, ‘Dilli 6’ is more than a food festival - it is an emotion. It celebrates the nostalgia of bustling bazaars, late-night cravings, family outings and recipes passed down through generations.

From robust Mughlai delicacies and beloved street-side ‘chaats’ to comforting ‘ghar ka khana’ flavours that feel like home, the festival promises an immersive culinary journey that captures the spirit of Purani Dilli. Guests can expect authentic preparations, traditional presentation styles, and an ambience designed to evoke the charm of Delhi-6.

Over the years, ‘Dilli 6’ has evolved into a signature culinary property of the hotel, drawing food connoisseurs, loyal patrons and media alike. The 16th edition aims to further elevate the experience with curated menus, thematic décor and storytelling elements that highlight Delhi’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, the hotel leadership shared that Dilli 6 is not just about serving food - it is about reviving memories and celebrating the city’s deep-rooted love affair with its flavours.

Whether you are a Delhiite reliving cherished memories or a visitor discovering the city through its cuisine, ‘Dilli 6: Ishq-e-Dilli’ promises an experience steeped in authenticity, warmth and indulgence.

For Delhi, food is not just sustenance; it’s a way of life. It is poetry, passion and pride. This February, come and fall in love all over again.

Festival Dates: From February 16 to March 1

Venue: Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

For reservations, call +91 95829 44897