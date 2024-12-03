‘Delhi Classical Music Festival’ opens to resounding applause

The much-awaited ‘Delhi Classical Music Festival 2024’ commenced at the Shriram Centre, Mandi House, with a soul-stirring celebration of Indian classical music. Organised by the ‘Sahitya Kala Parishad’, Government of NCT of Delhi, the festival opened its 2024 edition to a packed audience, setting the tone for three days of unparalleled musical brilliance.

The evening began with a ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremony graced by Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Art and Culture, Government of the NCT, Delhi, marking the start of the festival.

The first day’s performances included mesmerising renditions by Ojesh Pratap Singh, who began with the serene evening ‘Raga Bhoopali’. His presentation featured two traditional compositions - a ‘Vilambit Khyal’ in ‘Tilwada Taal’, ‘Jab Main Jaani Tihaari Baat’, followed by a ‘Chhota Khyal’ in ‘Teen Taal’, ‘Jab Se Tumisan Laagali Preet Navelari’ in the ‘Gwalior Gharana Gayaki’ style. Accompanying him were Sagar Gujrati on tabla and Dr Ashique Kumar on harmonium, along with his disciples Anshuman Bhattacharya and Abhimanyu Sharma on tanpura and vocal support.

Following this, Dr Rindana Rahasya enthralled the audience with her classical vocal performance. She began with ‘Raga Kedar’, delivering two compositions, ‘Jhankar Padi More Kaanan Mein’ and ‘Chatur Sughar Balma Tum’. She concluded with a semi-classical piece in ‘Raga Kirwani’. She was accompanied by Mustafa Hussain on tabla and Dr Ashique Kumar on harmonium, along with her disciples Shatakshi Panchal and Kaamini Joshi on tanpura.

The grand finale for the evening was delivered by Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, whose masterful vocals resonated deeply with the attendees. Marking his 65th concert in Delhi, he presented a soulful repertoire of ‘thumris’ and ‘bhajans’, leaving the audience deeply moved by his artistry.