‘Delhi Classical Music Festival’ concludes with houseful performances

‘Delhi Classical Music Festival 2024’ concluded on a resounding note, celebrating three days of mesmerising performances by Indian classical music maestros. The festival commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremony followed by the first performances by Ojesh Pratap Singh, followed by an enthralling vocal recital by Dr Rindana Rahasya. The evening concluded with an extraordinary performance by Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, leaving the audience spellbound.

The second evening showcased the versatility of classical music with performances by Kashish Mittal of the ‘Agra Gharana’, who presented an array of ‘ragas’. Satayajeet Talwalkar followed with a breathtaking ‘tabla’ solo, displaying intricate rhythmic patterns. The evening concluded with Deborshi Bhattacharya, whose renditions of ‘Raaga Abhogi’, ‘Raaga Jog’ and devotional pieces were deeply appreciated for their expressive depth and technical brilliance.

The final evening of the festival began with a performance by Pandit Harish Tiwari of the ‘Kirana Gharana’, who presented ‘Raga Puriya Dhanashree’ with a blend of traditional compositions and a ‘bhajan’, accompanied by his skilled ensemble. This was followed by an exceptional sitar recital by Shubhendra Rao, who captivated listeners with a ‘Kalyan Thaat Raga’. The festival culminated in a grand finale by Vidushi Shubha Mudgal, whose powerful and soul-stirring presentation including two compositions in ‘Raag Rageshri’, followed by a ‘Dadra’ in ‘Raag Manjh Khamaj’ deeply resonated with the audience, providing a memorable and fitting conclusion to the three-day celebration.