Delhi Classical Music Festival 2023 comes to an end

On February 12, the three-day ‘Delhi Classical Music Festival’ came to an end at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi. The festival was organised by the Delhi Government’s art and culture branch, Sahitya Kala Parishad and featured various maestros playing on the same stage.

The first performance was by one of the world’s leading and most innovative percussionists and composers, the world-renowned tabla maestro Pandita Anuradha Pal. She dazzled the audiences with a scintillating performance of her unique musical innovation titled ‘Anuradha’s Tablas Sing Stories’. This performance was followed by another mesmerising presentation on sarod by the famous brother duo Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. The last performance of the evening was by Hindustani classical vocalist and tabla artist Nitin Sharma.

The festival saw some amazing artists from day one. The celebration began on the first day with a mesmerising performance by Sumitra Guha, where she presented ‘Maa tanga tanaye madhushali’, followed by ‘Kaise jau tumhare paas oo giridhari’ and concluded the performance with her own composition ‘Maane na mann mera’. The next performance was by ace flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar. The event concluded with a duet performance by the Mohan brothers, Lakshay and Aayush Mohan.

On the second day, renowned singer Sudha Raghuraman started the evening with her Carnatic concert with Jaya Jaya Swamin in raagam nattai and ‘Talam Adi’ composed by Narayana Teertha in praise of Lord Ganesh. The second performance was by Pandit Salil Bhatt, the creator of ‘Satvik Veena’ who displayed his virtuosity and command over his veena during his performance. The last performance of the evening was by versatile santoor player Rajkumar Majumdar, who played raag kirwani.