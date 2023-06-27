Deepika challenges stereotypes, says her ‘Project K’ co-star Saswata Chatterjee

Actor Saswata Chatterjee is all praise for his ‘Project K’ co-star Deepika Padukone. According to Chatterjee, who rose to national fame after playing the brutal Bob Biswas in ‘Kahaani’, Deepika effortlessly balances grace and power and commands attention with her ‘magnetic aura’. Praising Deepika’s heartbreaking portrayal in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’ and her resilience in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Piku’, Chatterjee said the actor’s authentic performances create a connection with viewers, allowing them to empathise with the characters she plays.

“Deepika has portrayed a diverse range of characters, each with their own complexities and struggles. From playing a strong-willed warrior in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to a brave acid attack survivor in ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika fearlessly takes on unconventional roles that defy traditional expectations. Her dedication to portraying such diverse and powerful characters has encouraged other actresses to venture beyond their comfort zones and explore uncharted territories,” said Chatterjee, who won rave reviews for his brilliant performance in the hit web series ‘The Night Manager’ recently.

Describing her as a remarkable combination of ‘elegance, poise and strength’, Chatterjee said Deepika is someone who has the innate ability to bring depth and emotional resonance to her characters.

“Her ability to challenge stereotypes, convey emotional depth, strike a balance between elegance and strength and empower women off-screen has left an indelible mark on the industry. Through her performances, she has shown that femininity and strength are not mutually exclusive but can coexist harmoniously. This balance has inspired other actresses to embrace their femininity, encouraging them to redefine the notion of a ‘strong female character’ in Indian cinema,” he said.

‘Project K’ has been in the news ever since it was announced. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the mega pan-Indian science fiction action film boasts an enviable star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani.

Back home in the Bengali industry, Chatterjee is gearing up for the release of his new web series, ‘Abar Proloy’. Nine years after director Raj Chakraborty made ‘Proloy’ for the big screen, he is back with Chatterjee as rowdy cop Animesh. This time, the setting has shifted to the Sundarbans.