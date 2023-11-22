Deepanwita Srivastava honoured for her contribution

The Excellence Award for Studies in French Language 2023 (Prix d’excellence de l’enseignement du français) was presented to Deepanwita Srivastava, Professor of French and Director of the School of Foreign Languages at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

At a glittering award ceremony at the French Embassy in New Delhi, the honour was conferred upon her by the Ambassador of France in India, M Thierry Mathou, on November 21 on the occasion of the ‘Journée internationale des professeurs de francais’ (JIPF).

The ceremony saw the presence of M Thierry Mathou and several other dignitaries from the French Embassy, ‘Alliance Française’ and the French Institute who were present at the occasion, along with members of academia, university professors and teachers.

The award is for exceptional contributions to the French language and the promotion of research in French and Francophone studies. It made special mention of the crucial role French language programmes in ‘Open and Distance’ mode at IGNOU had played and congratulated the director for leading the way in the promotion and dissemination of new pédagogies for French studies in India.