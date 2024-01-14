Debasree Roy to make learning chemistry interesting

If you grew up in the 1990s, you probably remember Debasree Roy dancing to the hit ‘Ami Kolkatar Rosogolla’. From being the queen of masala cinema, she gracefully transitioned to impactful roles in films like ‘Unishe April’, ‘Ashuk’ and ‘Dekha’. Now, the veteran actor is stepping into the world of OTT with Hoichoi’s ‘Chemistry Mashi’.

Directed by Sourav Chakraborty, the series showcases the journey of a woman in her late 50s, who decides to carve her own path. Debasree plays Sucharita, who revives her passion for chemistry through an engaging online channel, ‘Chemistry Mashi’, where she teaches Class 11 and 12 in a unique and relatable manner. Her popularity soars high and soon she starts teaching students for entrance examinations. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when one of her suggested question papers coincidentally matches an exam, triggering accusations of a question paper leak.

“Returning to the set after a prolonged break evoked a sense of homecoming for me. From the iconic ‘Kolkatar Roshogolla’ to playing Sucharita in ‘Chemistry Mashi’, it’s been an incredible journey. I’ve always been careful in choosing and fully dedicating myself to each project,” said the veteran actor.