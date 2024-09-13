‘DD National’ presents ‘Dil Se Doordarshan’

‘Doordarshan’, India’s public service broadcaster, proudly celebrates its 65th anniversary this year. Since its inception on September 15, 1959, ‘Doordarshan’ has been a cornerstone of Indian media, fostering unity, culture and education while serving as the voice of the nation.

Over the past 65 years, ‘Doordarshan’ has played a crucial role in the socio-cultural development of India. It has been the platform for some of the most iconic television shows that have defined generations, from the mythological epics ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharat’ to the beloved ‘Chitrahaar’ ‘Surabhi’ and ‘Hum Log’.

To commemorate this milestone, ‘DD National’ is all set to telecast a special programme ‘Dil Se Doordarshan, DD@65’. A grand gala event hosted by renowned Master Jaiveer Bansal and Anil Singh, ventriloquist featuring performances by eminent artists like Pramod Kumar, who is an international magician and mentalist and also a ‘Guinness Book of Records’ holder. He has received many state and national awards.

Manisha Swarnkar, one of the most accomplished sand artists in the country and an Alumna of IDC, IIT Bombay, has been performing sand art for 13 years and is the first women sand artist from India.

The star performer for the upcoming show will be Bollywood singing sensation Kailash Kher, who has mesmerised the audience for decades through his power-packed performances. His music style is heavily influenced by Indian folk music and Sufi music. The voiceover for the ‘Doordarshan’ showreel is done by legendary Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee.

The show will be aired at 10 am and its repeat telecast will take place at 8 pm, celebrating the rich legacy of ‘Doordarshan’ only on ‘DD National’.

On this momentous occasion, ‘Doordarshan’ renews its commitment to its mission of providing reliable, accessible and quality content to every citizen of India. The broadcaster continues to embrace technological advancements to reach audiences on all platforms - from television to mobile phones - ensuring that it remains a relevant and trusted source of news, entertainment and information.