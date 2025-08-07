DD National brings powerful new stories to life

On August 4, 2025, DD National launched an engaging new lineup of shows, bringing to the screen stories that reflect the rich diversity, resilience and aspirations of the people of India. This fresh programming slate showcases compelling narratives rooted in the country’s cultural and emotional landscapes.

One of the featured shows is ‘Devanchal Ki Prem Katha’, a moving fictional tale set in the spiritually vibrant region of Himachal Pradesh. Blending traditional values with timeless romance, the story explores human connections in a setting that is both culturally rich and visually captivating. The show captures the emotional depth and spiritual ethos of Dev Bhoomi while offering a fresh take on love and longing. The show is telecast every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on DD National.

Another show, ‘Himachal Se Olympic Tak Ka Safar’, presents an inspiring account of an athlete from the remote regions of Himachal Pradesh, who has risen to compete on the global stage. It showcases his dedication, discipline and determination, offering viewers a glimpse into the challenges and victories that define the journey from local training grounds to Olympic platforms. The show is telecast from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.

Also premiering is ‘Gaon Se with Neelesh Misra’, a non-fiction series anchored by one of India’s most respected storytellers. The show takes viewers into the heart of rural India, revealing powerful narratives from villages across the country. With a sensitive and authentic approach, it brings to light stories that are often unheard but deeply significant, capturing the true spirit of Bharat. The show is telecast at 6 pm.

With this new programming, DD National continues to strengthen its position as a channel that informs, inspires and connects audiences through content that reflects the real India.

K Satish Nambudiripad, DG of ‘Doordarshan’, said, “These stories are not just content. They are windows into the soul of India. With powerful narratives and authentic voices, DD National is proud to bring the real Bharat to every Indian household.”