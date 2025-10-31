Dakshin’s New Avtaar Shines at Sheraton New Delhi

Dakshin at Sheraton New Delhi has opened its doors once again in a refreshed avtaar. Dakshin returns with warm regional aesthetics, combining timeless southern charm with contemporary elegance reimagined in an elegant new setting.

The interiors showcase handcrafted wooden accents, carved pillars, ornate furniture, gold-toned detailing and Kanjivaram-inspired motifs, evoking the grace and grandeur of South Indian heritage.

Celebrating over 35+ years of culinary legacy, Dakshin at ITC Hotels takes pride in its regional cuisine identity, where rituals and personalised service make every meal a truly memorable experience. Over the years, Dakshin has expanded its presence to several ITC Hotels across India. Starting from Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Visakhapatnam, each offers the same signature experience steeped in culture, craft, flavour and taste.

“Dakshin has been an integral part of Sheraton New Delhi’s culinary identity for decades. The refreshed Dakshin is a tribute to South India’s rich heritage, where every detail, from design to flavour, tells a story of craftsmanship and culture. We are delighted to welcome our guests to rediscover this beloved restaurant,” said Amit Kumar, Area General Manager Welcomhotels (North) & General Manager, Sheraton New Delhi.

Drawing on the cultural tapestry of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, Dakshin invites guests to rediscover the soul of South Indian cuisine, where every meal is a journey through the southern states and every detail celebrates tradition with a modern sensibility. Signature dishes such as ‘Tomato Pappu’, an Andhra-style lentil delicacy; ‘Kori Gassi’, a Mangalorean coconut-based chicken curry; ‘Veinchina Mamsam’, a rich spiced lamb preparation and ‘Patchakari Stew’, simmered gently in coconut milk, highlight the diversity and depth of this regional cuisine.

Dakshin will be open from 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm for lunch and 7 pm to 11:45 pm for dinner every day. For further details and table reservations, please call +91 9205909854.