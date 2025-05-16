‘Café On 3’ at Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida is proud to present ‘Dakshin Dwar: A Southern Indian Culinary Trail’, a vibrant celebration of South India’s rich culinary heritage. The exclusive food festival will run from May 16 to June 1, 2025, with specially curated dinner service available every evening from 7 pm to 11 pm.

This gastronomic journey invites guests to experience the authentic and diverse flavours of South India, brought to life by Chef Vishnu from Crowne Plaza Kochi. Flying in exclusively for this festival, Chef Vishnu will showcase a thoughtfully crafted menu that pays homage to the traditional dishes of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Festival highlights include a tantalizing array of dishes such as Vazhaipoo Cutlet, Kanthari Chicken, Thalapakatti Mutton Biryani, Bendakaya Beeja Vepudu, Malliyila Manga Choru, Mangalorean Mutton Ghee Roast, Appam, Kozhukattai, Ela Ada and many more regional delicacies.

“At Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, we believe in creating memorable dining experiences that go beyond just food. ‘Dakshin Dwar’ is an embodiment of that philosophy, a culinary trail that brings the soul of Southern India to our guests’ plates,” said Shashi Shankar, ‘Food & Beverage’ Manager.

Ashutosh Bisht, Executive Sous Chef, added, “Southern Indian cuisine is a celebration of diversity, culture and age-old culinary traditions. With ‘Dakshin Dwar’, my aim is to take our guests on a flavourful journey across the Southern states, highlighting the unique ingredients, techniques and stories that define this vibrant region. Every dish on the menu is a tribute to the rich tapestry of South Indian food.”

The ambiance at ‘Café On 3’ will be transformed to reflect the soul of Southern India, with traditional décor, vibrant displays and cultural installations that celebrate the art, heritage and spirit of the southern states.

Event Details

Festival: ‘Dakshin Dwar: A Southern Indian Culinary Trail’

Dates: May 16 to June 1, 2025

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: Rs 2499 + taxes per person

Venue: Café On 3, Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida

For reservations or more information, please contact: +91 8860605503, 8860634424