Dakghor: Slice of life, love from heartland of Bengal

The mere mention of ‘Dakghar’ takes people back to Rabindranath Tagore’s 1912 play. But the show ‘Dakghor’ on ‘Hoichoi’, written by Padmanabha Dasgupta and directed by Abhrajit Sen, is different from Tagore’s play.

Sen’s ‘Dakghor’, starring Ditipriya Roy, Kanchan Mullick and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, is a story from the heartland of Bengal. It tracks the journey of an urban boy who lands the role of a postmaster in Hagda after his father’s demise and decides to deliver some undeliverable letters. Here, he rediscovers life and explores the simple, rustic emotions of village life.

Suhotra, who plays the postmaster Damodar Das, said, “It’s a simple tale that takes you on a journey with the characters. My character initially feels like a fish out of water in this village, but eventually, he falls in love with life and the people and finds his true purpose in this job.”

Kanchan Mullick will be seen playing Madhusudan, the assistant of the postmaster.

Ditipriya, who became a household name in Bengal after essaying the titular role of ‘Rani Rashmoni’ on TV, fell in love with the script of ‘Dakghor’ the moment she heard the story.

“It’s a very well-rounded story and has elements of comedy, drama, emotion and love,” she said.