Dahleej-e-Dilli: A journey through the culinary heritage of Old Delhi

Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla is set to host the 15th edition of its signature food festival ‘Dilli 6’, from February 19 to March 5. This year’s theme, ‘Dahleej-e-Dilli’, pays tribute to the vibrant streets of Old Delhi, where history and culinary traditions blend seamlessly.

Guests can indulge in an authentic spread of Old Delhi’s iconic flavours, featuring signature dishes like Mutton Boti Kebab, Keema Samosa, Nihari, Sheermal, Khansa ka Subz Keema Matar, Shakarkandi Boti Chaat and Daulat ki Chaat.

Ritesh Sharma, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla, shared, “The ‘Dilli 6’ food festival has always been a celebration of Delhi’s rich food culture and this year, we are thrilled to bring the ‘Dahleej-e-Dilli’ theme to our guests. With 14 successful editions, we continue to showcase the city’s culinary legacy and offer an immersive dining experience.”

Hosted at Edesia, the all-day dining restaurant, the festival promises a delightful culinary journey for locals and visitors.

For reservations, contact: 9582944897