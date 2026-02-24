Crowne Plaza Rohini Brings Flavours of Goa to the Capital

Food lovers in the city are in for a coastal culinary treat as Crowne Plaza Rohini is hosting an exclusive Goa Food Festival till February 28. The festival celebrates the vibrant, spice-infused and soul-satisfying cuisine of India’s favourite beach destination, bringing authentic Goan flavours straight to the capital.

The highlight of the festival is the presence of Chef Minguel, who has travelled all the way from Goa to curate and present a specially crafted menu that shows the true essence of Goan gastronomy. With years of experience in traditional coastal cooking, Chef Minguel promises diners an immersive culinary journey inspired by local ingredients, age-old recipes and Portuguese-influenced delicacies that define Goan cuisine.

Guests can indulge in an elaborate spread featuring signature dishes such as spicy curries, fresh seafood specialities, flavourful vindaloos, aromatic rice preparations and indulgent desserts that capture the tropical spirit of Goa. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared to deliver authenticity, bold flavours and a memorable dining experience.

The festival aims to recreate the laid-back charm and festive vibe of Goa through not just food, but also a lively and welcoming ambience. Whether you are a connoisseur of coastal cuisine or simply looking to explore something new, the Goa Food Festival offers a perfect opportunity to savour regional delicacies without leaving the city.

With limited dates till February 28, guests are encouraged to reserve their tables early and experience this celebration of sun, sand and sensational flavours. For reservations and more details, contact Crowne Plaza Rohini.