Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla celebrates Women’s Day with an inspiring panel discussion

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla marked International Women’s Day with an empowering panel discussion featuring six remarkable women achievers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event served as a platform to celebrate their journeys, inspire meaningful conversations and reinforce the hotel’s commitment to fostering a women-friendly and inclusive environment.

The distinguished panelists included Veena Gupta, India’s first female bodyguard, security expert and leadership mentor; Dr Sneha Galande, Consultant, Breast Surgical Oncology, dedicated to patient-centered cancer care; Pooja Sharma, renowned journalist and social activist, championing truth and community welfare; DCP Aishwarya Sharma, IPS officer and Additional DCP, South East Delhi, known for her leadership in policing; Himani Gulati, a pioneer in the Indian exhibition industry with over two decades of expertise and Aishwarya Tipnis, an award-winning architect and heritage conservationist with global recognition.

The event commenced with an inspiring welcome note by Ritesh Sharma, General Manager, setting the tone for an afternoon filled with engaging discussions and thought-provoking insights. With an esteemed audience, including media professionals in attendance, the session highlighted key issues such as leadership, security, heritage conservation, healthcare, journalism and gender inclusivity.

Samvedna Suman, Marketing and Communications Manager, played a pivotal role in curating and hosting this impactful event, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for all attendees. The event not only celebrated the achievements of these exceptional women but also reinforced Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla as a safe and empowering space for women, including single lady travelers.

By organising this meaningful initiative, the hotel reaffirmed its dedication to gender inclusivity and creating an environment that fosters growth, safety and leadership for women in all spheres. The celebration was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on guests and staff alike.