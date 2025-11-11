Crowne Plaza New Delhi celebrates Mediterranean-inspired Cake Mixing Ceremony

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida welcomed the festive season with a Mediterranean-inspired ‘Cake Mixing Ceremony’, blending tradition with artistry in a celebration that embodied warmth, joy and togetherness. Known for curating meaningful guest experiences, the hotel reimagined the age-old Christmas ritual through the lens of Mediterranean culture, one that celebrates community, abundance and shared happiness.

Guests, corporate partners and team members came together to mark the beginning of the festive season with cheer and camaraderie. Long tables were lined with an indulgent spread of dry fruits, candied peels, nuts, spices and select spirits, elevated by a Mediterranean twist - figs, dates, apricots, prunes, pistachios, almonds and lemon zest - symbolising prosperity and celebration. The rich, aromatic mix will now be fermented for several weeks before being transformed into Christmas plum cakes and festive goodies, soon to be available at Bake It, the hotel’s popular bakery.

The evening was hosted by Mohit Singh, Director of Operations, who guided participants through the ritual - from stirring the mix clockwise to making a wish for the year ahead - invoking the essence of gratitude and optimism that defines the season.

The celebration extended beyond the mixing table, with the floating dining experience set over the pool serving as a stunning visual centrepiece. A Mediterranean-inspired culinary showcase, live music performance, flair bartending and a champagne tower added flair to the evening. Guests also indulged in interactive art sessions curated by the ‘Art House’ team, including personalised caricature magnets and festive candle-making, echoing the creative vibrance of Mediterranean culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Gupta, Area General Manager-Southwest Asia and General Manager, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida, said, “Our annual Cake Mixing Ceremony has become a cherished tradition, symbolising the spirit of hope and togetherness that defines the festive season. While last year’s English Countryside theme paid homage to the origins of the ritual, this year’s Mediterranean inspiration celebrates life, warmth and diversity. It’s a reminder that every celebration is an opportunity to grow, share and look ahead with optimism.”