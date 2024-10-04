Create your Durga Puja story with staycation at Storii by ITC Hotels

Looking for an escape from the festivities of Durga Puja in Kolkata but still want to feel the festive vibe? Or maybe your relatives are visiting and want a quick getaway with great food, relaxing activities and the charm of Bengal? Or perhaps you’re tied up with work and need a peaceful space to focus, while also enjoying greenery, good food and a gym to unwind after your workday? Whatever your story, ‘Storii’ by ‘ITC Hotels Devasom Resort and Spa’ in Kolkata has the perfect staycation waiting for you this Durga Puja.

Just a smooth 30-minute ride from Kolkata on the Basanti Highway, ‘Storii’ is a handpicked boutique property designed to meet the needs of the global traveller. No car? No problem - any app cab can easily take you to ‘Storii’, where warm, unassuming hospitality awaits.

From the moment you step into this lush green haven spread across five acres, you’ll feel at ease. You’ll even be welcomed with a refreshing ‘Storii in a bottle’, a drink inspired by local flavours. If you’re a food connoisseur, you’re in for a treat: ‘Storii’ offers a much-loved ‘Breakfast ATM (Anytime)’, where you can enjoy delicious dishes.

The resort’s 30 spacious rooms, suites and villas are designed with relaxation in mind, blending modern comforts with natural surroundings. With large windows and an indoor-outdoor vibe, the rooms make you feel connected to nature. For those needing to work during their stay, the villas are ideal - spacious, with a kitchenette, so you can feel right at home while you get things done.

‘Storii’ takes pride in combining traditional design with modern comforts. You’ll find beautiful overhangs, sheltered walkways and colourful gardens that invite you to relax. If fitness is part of your routine, you won’t have to miss out - there’s a dedicated ‘yogashala’, meditation spaces, a fitness center, a swimming pool and plenty of leisure activities like cycling and indoor games. For families with kids, there’s a separate play area to keep the little ones entertained.

If you want to explore, ‘Storii’ offers guided city tours. With its ‘Tales and Trails’ programme, you can discover nearby villages, green fields and nature trails or take your guests on a tour of Kolkata’s rich heritage and culture, all while enjoying a peaceful stay at the resort.

Wellness is at the heart of the ‘Storii’ experience. The ‘K by Kaya Kalp’ spa offers personalised treatments that soothe your body and mind. With 12 therapy rooms, you can indulge in everything from foot massages to muscle-relaxing therapies, all tailored to your needs, leaving you feeling completely rejuvenated.

After a soothing spa session, head over to ‘Baarique’, Storii’s all-day dining restaurant. Here, you’ll be treated to the ‘Storii Box’ - a unique celebration of the regional thali, with dishes like ‘luchi’, ‘mutton kosha’, ‘gobindobhog rice’, ‘aloo posto’, ‘chingri malaikari’ and of course, the iconic ‘rosogolla’ - served to you from the traditional brass storage tiffin box containers. During Durga Puja, don’t miss the ‘Mahabhoj Thali’, filled with signature Bengali delicacies for a truly festive experience.

As the evening sets in, the resort becomes even more magical. Don’t miss Storii’s signature ‘Ketli and Kahaani’, where you can enjoy local snacks, teas and coffees while watching cultural performances that bring the festive spirit to life.

From October 10-13, you can enjoy a staycation at ‘Storii’ with rates starting at Rs 13,000 plus taxes for double occupancy, including breakfast, WiFi and ‘Ketli and Kahani’, a high tea experience. Indulge in the ‘Mahabhoj Thali’ at Rs 1,800 plus taxes per guest for an authentic Bengali feast during Puja. For reservations, call +918420091515.

Whether you’re looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life, a weekend getaway near the city, a peaceful workcation, a connection with nature, quiet moments of solitude or a relaxing family retreat this Durga Puja, ‘Storii by ITC Hotels’ is the perfect place to create your Durga Puja story.