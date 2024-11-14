Crazy on Crab: A delectable seafood experience

Eros Hotel, New Delhi, is thrilled to present ‘Crazy on Crab’, a seafood extravaganza that promises to delight crab enthusiasts from November 16 to November 24. Hosted at the exquisite ‘Empress of China’, this special menu combines the finest crab delicacies, blending authentic Asian flavours with innovative culinary twists.

City food enthusiasts can now embark on a culinary journey through an array of uniquely crafted, succulent crab dishes, each capturing the essence of fresh seafood. The hotel’s skilled chefs elevate the experience by blending premium crab with vibrant sauces, vegetables and perfectly paired elements like rice, noodles and meats. Each dish is thoughtfully designed to balance textures and flavours, creating an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates seafood with a fusion of local and global influences.

This expertly curated menu includes tempting options for every course. Start with a warm ‘Crab Miso Soup’ or ‘Vietnamese Egg Drop Crab Soup’ and savour main course delights like ‘Chili Sambal King Crab’, ‘Crab Meat Ball’, ‘Crispy Fried Crab in Oyster Sauce’ and ‘Crab Bee Hoon Rasa Malaysia’. Finish on a sweet note with ‘Caramel Cheesecake’ or ‘Sticky Date Pudding’.

Come and indulge in various delicious dishes at Eros Hotel, New Delhi, Nehru Place.

Event Details:

• Dates: November 16 - November 24

• Venue: Empress of China, Eros Hotel New Delhi

• Timing: Lunch (12 pm - 2:45 pm); Dinner (7 pm - 11 pm)

• Pricing: À la carte Rs 595/- plus taxes