Congratulations & Celebrations: Marking a happy ending to festive season

On January 5, 2024, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers presented ‘Congratulations and Celebrations’. It is an annual affair that marks a happy ending to the festive season, with the presentation of the mega draw prizes to the lucky winners among customers who bought jewellery from Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers during the year’s ‘Sharadiya Swarna Sambhar’ and ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ festive promotional offers.

The lucky coupons were picked from a whole lot of purchase coupons earlier last month in the end-of-season draws at the seven showrooms of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers.

This year, the lucky winners of the five prized scootys are Ranjit Ghosh, Swapan Bhowmik, Rubia Das, Chayan Das and Souvik Roy Chowdhury. The scootys were presented to them in an environment of joy and happiness that lived up to the spirit of the day.

“This year, the end-of-season presentation is extra special because it happens to be the climax of the 21st year edition of ‘Swarna Sambhar’ and 18th year edition of ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ and nothing could be more special than crossing landmark milestones in our journey with a celebration of people who helped us make it all happen,” said Rupak Saha, director of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers.

He added, “It gives us great pleasure to hand over the prized scootys to the lucky winners and wish them continued good luck and we take this opportunity to thank our customer-friends across Tripura and Kolkata for their overwhelming response to the festive promotions and to reassure them of our commitment to live up to their expectations of quality, service and value for money!”

The ‘Congratulations & Celebrations’ presentation ended on a really happy note and as always, the promise of a lot more joy and happiness is in store to celebrate the coming new year and seasons of festivals, weddings and more.