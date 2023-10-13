Concentrating on acting now: Divya Khosla Kumar

In 2014, Divya Khosla Kumar directed the buddy romcom ‘Yaariyan’. Now, after nine years, she’s acting in ‘Yaariyan 2’, which she clarified isn’t a sequel but maintains the theme of friendship like the first film. So, why isn’t she directing this one? She simply stated, “Right now, I’m focusing on acting. While I love directing and it’s creatively fulfilling, my current passion is acting.”

‘Yaariyan 2’ is a remake of the 2014 Malayalam hit film ‘Bangalore Days’ and also marks the Hindi film debut of Bengali actor Yash Dasguptaa in Bollywood. Divya clarified that while they borrowed the central idea, the film’s story, characters and scenes have all been completely changed.

“We’ve adopted the title ‘Yaariyan’, but it’s not a direct continuation of the original story that I directed. The title just fits our narrative. Our film is centered around the bonds of friendship among cousins, as in India, cousins often become our first friends,” said the ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ actor.

In the movie, Divya’s character, Laadli, ties the knot with Yash’s character, Abhay. This marks the first time she has collaborated with a Bengali actor and she’s delighted that the audience is appreciating their chemistry, especially in the song ‘Simroon Tera Naam’.

“Yash is a dedicated actor and when you work together for the first time, chemistry develops during the film’s journey. I’m thrilled that people are talking about our chemistry,” said Divya, who’s delighted that the film is releasing during Durga Puja.