Commemorating the taal of music

The Delhi Government’s art and cultural wing, Sahitya Kala Parishad, is bringing back the three-day ‘Delhi Classical Music Festival’, which will take place from February 10 to February 12 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi, starting at 6:30 pm.

With a line-up of legendary performers like Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Pandit Ronu Majumdar and other prominent names, this musical event will symbolise the beautiful journey of Indian classical music. The inauguration ceremony of the festival, hosted by Sahitya Kala Parishad, would be attended by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. Talking about the festival, he said, “I am delighted that the Delhi Classical Music Festival is back after the few years break and it is being held at such a grand scale. Music holds the power to transform our minds, to help us find peace and forget the stress of everyday life. I am sure that the people of Delhi will enjoy listening to some of the greatest artists of our times.”

On the first day, the evening will witness some mesmerising performances by the very renowned Indian classical vocalist Sumitra Guha, the melodious Pandit Ronu Majumdar and the Mohan brothers, Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan.

On the second day of the festival, talented artists like Sudha Raghuraman, ‘Tantri Samrat’ Pandit Salil Bhatt and Rajkumar Majumdar will be performing.

The last day of the festival will witness the performance of renowned artists like Pandit Anuradha Pal. Her performance will be followed by another famous brother duo Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, the disciples of their father and the great sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan. The festival will come to an end with a great performance by Hindustani classical vocalist and tabla artist Nitin Sharma.