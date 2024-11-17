Colors of Music: A poignant tribute to the martyrs of Delhi Police

The annual concert of award-winning pianist Ankita Kumar’s piano academy ‘Colors of Music’ was held on November 16, 2024, at IILM, Lodhi Road. The piano concert featured Ankita’s students playing the instrument for a discerning audience. The show, dedicated to the families of the martyrs of the Delhi Police who fell in the line of duty, was a poignant tribute to their supreme sacrifice for the country.

This year, Retired IPS Yashovardhan J Azad was the chief guest for the show and accepted the tribute on behalf of the Delhi Police. 14 students - from the age of six years to 72 years - performed popular Bollywood numbers and Western classics on the piano. Nine-year-old Ivanya Gupta played Christmas songs while Septuagenarian Nirmala Goel played the Bollywood classic ‘Pia Tose’. Reya Bhutoria tried her hand at the Grammy award-winning number ‘Flowers’, while Krivam Patil sang and played an Elvis classic! Ankita played a duet with her eight-year-old daughter Dhvani, who played the violin while Ankita accompanied her on the piano.

Ankita is the daughter of former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar. On dedicating the show to police martyrs, Chief Guest Yashovardhan Azad said, “Ankita has not forgotten her roots! It is heartening how she has merged her talents and work with her love and empathy for the police fraternity. For inspiring and training multiple generations of pianists, across ages and for the good work she is doing for the police, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to her.”