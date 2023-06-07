Collaborating with Jimmy Shergill was fun: Sudipto Sarkar

Director Sudipto Sarkar, whose recent film ‘Operation Mayfair’ is currently streaming on ‘Netflix’, has always wanted to cast Jimmy Shergill in the lead role. In the film, Jimmy plays a detective who has quit his job after failing in his quest to apprehend a notorious serial killer. However, when a new murder rocks the streets of London, Amar returns to investigate.

“I always wished to cast Jimmy Shergill for the role of Amar Singh. I wanted the actor to showcase the character’s maturity, vulnerability and be at ease as a London police detective. He was the only actor I had sent the script to and he came back the next day saying he had read the script in one go and liked it. Jimmy was supportive and full of ideas and collaborating with him was fun,” said Sarkar.

With ‘Operation Mayfair’, Sarkar made his debut in Bollywood. Not many know that this Kolkata-born director made his debut in Bengali with ‘Prem Ki Bujini’ in 2016 starring Subhashree and Om. Soon, his next Hindi film ‘Victor’ starring Amit Sadh, Shahab Ali and Aahana Kumra will hit the screens.

Having started his career 20 years back in Mumbai, Sarkar moved to Paris to direct music videos for a hip-hop company. He worked as an art director in London before venturing into filmmaking.

“I have directed many celebrities and sports personalities during my TV commercial days. Working with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan was very special. They both are perfect actors to work with, very cooperative and natural. SRK was full of energy and I remember we filmed the whole night and he never got tired,” he said.