Daisy Mae Cantina, Khan Market, has started its ‘Cinco De Mayo Fiesta’ from May 2 to May 5, 2025.

The fun fiesta includes ‘Tacos & Tequila Parde + Cinco Tattoos’ (May 2), ‘DIY Sombrero Station + Margarita + Selfie Corner + Karaoke’ (May 3), ‘Pinata Powerhouse’ (May 4), a Mexican movie screening (May 2-May 4) and ‘Cinco Showdown: Taco & Tequila Challenge’ (May 5).

For reservations, call +91 9716628654.