Choosing Opportunities for Staying Home or Moving Abroad

For years, the people from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and many other nations have migrated to other lands in search of a better future. Places like the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK are very famous due to their stable economy and career opportunities. But is moving abroad always the best decision?

I have seen from my wide-ranging international travel that many of them don’t cope well abroad. The way of life, culture and the mechanism in the job market are quite different from what they have been used to. Most of the expatriates have problems concerning finding employment, social integration and stability of income. Before assuming that settling overseas is the best option, it’s crucial to determine whether your destiny aligns with foreign settlement or if you are better off staying in your home country.

Numerology can give you some insight into how likely you are to settle abroad. Your date of birth and birth chart have certain numbers that may determine whether your chances of shifting base and succeeding abroad are strong or not. Let’s see some key numerological indicators:

Number 6 (Venus): If your birth chart contains number 6, there is a great possibility of going abroad and being very successful there. Venus is related to comfort, travel and success abroad.

Number 5 (Mercury): This number in the chart also means flexibility, verbal communication and the chances of leaving for a foreign land.

Combination of 6 and 5: If you find both numbers in your chart, the chances of shifting to any foreign country and being successful there are very high.

Number 4 (Rahu): If you have number 4 but not 5 or 6, there is the possibility of going abroad, though it may bring some difficulties and instability for you.

No Presence of 5, 6 or 4: If none of these numbers come in your chart, then staying abroad isn’t considered good for you.

Spouse’s Numerology: If your spouse has numbers 5 or 6 in his or her chart, then through them, you may be able to stay abroad.

By being aware of these numerological facts, you may be in a better position to decide whether overseas settlement will be the right way for you or not.

Selecting the Right Country of Settlement: Even if you happen to have solid numerological signals for foreign settlement, choosing an appropriate country emerges as equally critical. Each country has a respective numerological sum that needs to match your Driver Number for facilitating a smooth settling. Here are some common destinations and their numerological numbers.

The total number of countries according to numerology is:

Canada: 15 = 1 + 5 = 6

Australia: 22 = 2 + 2 = 4

Netherlands: 42 = 4 + 2 = 6

For example, if your Driver Number is 3 and you move to Canada or the Netherlands, which totals 2, you may find it difficult to settle in because you are moving to a country with an anti-number to your driver number. Even if you have a foreign ‘yog’, relocating to an anti-number country may lead to struggles. Similarly, if your number is 8 and you plan to relocate to the USA, which totals 1, you may face challenges in establishing yourself.

This difference can significantly impact your success when changing countries, as your Driver Number needs to be in harmony with your new country’s number.

Challenges of Settling Abroad

• Financial Hardships: Most developed countries are costly and it takes a long time to find gainful employment.

• Visa and Immigration Problems: Obtaining visas, work permits and residency is very complicated and uncertain in many instances. Emotional difficulties include feelings of loneliness and homesickness due to the unavailability of family and familiar surroundings.

• Job Market Competitiveness: Locating jobs that actually fit qualifications and experience is quite hard for most expatriates.

• Work-Life Balance Issues: Several countries have very hectic work patterns and may not suit everyone’s palate.

Advantages of Staying in Your Country Vs Settling Abroad: A lot of individuals dream of moving to another place and settling. However, several advantages are in favour of remaining in your native land. Consider some reasons as to why home is the new destination for you:

Advantages of Staying in Your Country

• Stronger Social Network: Family and friends provide emotional support that is important in all spheres of life.

• Lower Cost of Living: In many instances, the cost of living back home may be more reasonable compared to life abroad.

• Growing Economy: Many developing countries offer great career and business opportunities nowadays.

• Better Employment Security: Sometimes, a local employment market can be a lot more secure than an overseas one.

Kinds of Signs to Remain in the Home Country

• You happen to have better prospects for your career growth where you are.

• You have a stable family and social environment.

• Your numerology doesn’t suggest bright foreign settlement prospects for you.

• You don’t easily feel comfortable in changing cultural/lifestyle environments.

Types of Indications for You to Move Abroad

• Career opportunities are good overseas.

• You possess strong numerological indications for foreign success.

• You are flexible and open to new cultures and experiences.

• You have a clear migration plan and financial backup.

Planning for the Future by Making an Informed Choice: Moving abroad will require careful planning. Consider things like visa requirements, where the jobs are, housing and financial stability. Have a plan for how you will leave should things not go as anticipated.

The Right Choice for You: For more personalised insights into your foreign opportunities and how numerology can influence your life, feel free to contact us. We offer detailed numerology readings and consultations to help you unlock your true potential and navigate your life’s journey with confidence and clarity.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)