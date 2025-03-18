Choosing correct profession as per numerology

Numerology suggests that analysing numbers associated with our birthdates and names can offer insights into potential career paths and personal strengths, helping us make informed career decisions.

Here’s how numerology can relate to career choices:

1. Life Path Number: This number, derived from our birthdates, is considered to reveal our core purpose in life and can also reveal our natural talents and career inclinations.

• Number 1: May be drawn to leadership roles and entrepreneurship.

• Number 2: Might thrive in careers involving diplomacy, mediation or team-oriented roles.

• Number 3: Could find fulfillment in creative fields like writing, performing arts or teaching.

• Number 4: May excel in practical, analytical or technical fields like engineering or technology.

• Number 5: Might be drawn to careers that offer variety and change, such as marketing.

• Number 6: Could excel in nurturing careers, counseling or fashion.

• Number 7: May find fulfillment in research, academia or careers that involve introspection and analysis.

• Number 8: Might be drawn to business and finance or where they can exercise their ambition and strategic skills.

• Number 9: Could find fulfillment in politics, army and leadership.

2. Finding our numbers: Numerology studies the symbolic meanings of numbers and their influence on one’s life. It can provide insights into an individual’s personality traits, likes and dislikes, compatibility with other people and most suitable career. However, it’s important to note that career choices should be based on our interests, skills and knowledge that we have acquired.

Here’s how we can find out what our number is:

• Number 1: Born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month

• Number 2: Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th of any month

• Number 3: Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th of any month

• Number 4: Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month

• Number 5: Born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd of any month

• Number 6: Born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month

• Number 7: Born on the 7th, 16th and 25th of any month

• Number 8: Born on the 8th, 17th and 26th of any month

• Number 9: Born on the 9th, 18th and 27th of any month

Number 1 people excel in leadership roles, entrepreneurship, individual contributor roles, political careers, sports or the arts. They can also make their career in the power sector, nuclear power, hospitals, medicines, pharma, chemical and gold industries.

Number 2 people must choose a career that involves collaboration and teamwork, customer service, diplomates, counselling, social work, healthcare, stock market, banking, soft drinks, milk and milk products, liquor shops, import-export and textile sectors.

Number 3 people should have a career in the entertainment industry, public speaking, teaching, writing, advertising or anything that involves creativity and self-expression. Since number 3 is ruled by planet Mars, they can also make their career in automobiles, real estate, arms and ammunition and medical surgeons.

Number 4 people can have a suitable career in finance and accounting sectors, law, engineering, science or any profession requiring precision and attention to detail. Number 4 is ruled by planet Mercury, therefore careers in FMCG, telecommunication, IT, travel and tourism, print media and astrology are also good options.

Number 5 people must choose a career that involves travel, sales, marketing, public relations or anything that allows for freedom and adventure. They can also have good options in financial institutions, banking, NBFCs, educational institutes, law, investment banking and consulting companies or they can have their own consultancy firm or work in religious organisations.

The most suitable career options for the number 6 people are the hospitality sector, counselling or any profession that involves helping others. S such people are ruled by planet Venus, the diamond jewellery industry, fashion, film industry, cosmetics, luxury brands, perfumeries and interior decoration are the best options for their careers.

The most suitable career for number 7 people is in the research and analysis sectors, science, technology or any profession that involves solitude and introspection. Ruled by Ketu, such people have good career options in electronic infrastructure, liaison work, waste recycling and detective work.

Business, management and finance sectors, law or anything that involves power or authority are suitable career options for number 8 people. These people can also make their career in iron ore, leather, coal and scrap trading industries and law firms or they can also become judges.

Careers in humanitarianism, philanthropy, education and healthcare sectors or any profession that involves making a positive impact on society are the most suitable options for number 9 people. Other than these, they can opt for a job in space technology, radar systems and wireless technology.

Numerology isn’t just about numbers. It’s about uncovering our unique paths to careers success and personal fulfillment. By understanding the qualities associated with each number and aligning them with our strengths and aspirations, we can make well-informed career choices.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)