Chiranjit and Indrani reunite after 27 years in ‘The Loop’ of suspense

Back in 1995, Chiranjit (also the director) and Indrani Dutta acted in the hit Bengali film ‘Kencho Khoondte Keute’. They followed up with the charming ‘Sedin Chaitramas’ in 1997, inspired by Basu Chatterjee’s ‘Chitchor’. Now, after 27 years, Chiranjit and Indrani are teaming up again for ‘The Loop’, a new Bengali film by Argha Deep Chatterjee. This one’s not just a romantic flick. It’s spiced up with thriller elements. The director plans to go on floors soon and wishes to release it in mid-2024.

In ‘The Loop’, Chiranjit and Indrani step into the roles of Mr and Mrs Gomes, owners of a cozy resort nestled on the outskirts of Kolkata. Preferring an intimate atmosphere, the Gomes couple is content with a handful of guests, typically consisting of a close-knit group of friends and a couple. Little do they know that each guest, including the hosts, harbours secrets. The story takes a twist when certain incidents occur at the resort, turning it into a catalyst that shapes and changes their lives. The film has an ensemble cast including Priyanka Sarkar, Ishan Mazumdar, Barun Chanda, Apratim Chatterjee, Indrajit Mazumder, Tanaya Mukherjee, Hrishie Raj and Keya Chakraborty.

Of course, for Indrani, it’s indeed a trip down memory lane as she unites with veteran actor Chiranjit after a long gap. “Working with Chiranjit da after such a long time is indeed special. Also, I loved the character of Mrs Gomes,” she said.

Meanwhile, the young director is excited about the casting and hopes that the audience will appreciate the flavour of the film, which has elements of romance laced with thriller.