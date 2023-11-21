Chiranjeet Chakraborty eager to return to direction with his ‘most ambitious film’

Senior actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Chiranjeet Chakraborty is gearing up to make a comeback to the director’s chair with what he describes as an ‘ambitious film’. With his story ready, Chakraborty has expressed enthusiasm about the project, revealing that he has discussed it with Mahendra Soni of SVF, who has shown interest in hearing the narrative.

“It might be the last film I want to direct,” he said, revealing that the film would require an intensive workshop. He also plans to take on a pivotal role in the film. Chiranjeet has directed hit Bengali films like ‘Phiriye Dao’ (1994), ‘Sansar Sangram’ (1995), ‘Kencho Khurte Keut’ (1995) and ‘Bastir Meye Radha’ (2000).

After a gap of nine years since ‘Chotushkone’ (2014), Chiranjeet has reunited with Parambrata Chatterjee. While in ‘Chotushkone’ they shared the screen, in the ‘Hoichoi’ mythological horror series ‘Parnashavarir Shaap’, Parambrata takes on the role of director with Chiranjeet as the lead. In the web series, Chiranjeet is seen as Niren Bhaduri, aka Bhaduri Moshai, an occult specialist. He enjoyed working with Parambrata and found him ‘extremely sweet and logical’.

When asked if he believes in the supernatural, he said, “Some incidents that have occurred have felt strange. But I didn’t find any reason or logic to believe in those incidents. So, I don’t know if I believe in those.”

Recounting a personal experience, he said that he used to play football near Lake Stadium and always dreamt of buying a house there. Later, when considering purchasing a flat in the same area, financial constraints led to a delay. “Strangely, when we returned after two years to buy the flat, it was still empty. I was told that someone had committed suicide and no one was ready to invest in the flat. But we went ahead and bought it and have been staying for 25 years. So, there’s a strange connection with the occult, I believe,” said the ‘Bariwali’ and ‘Beder Meye Joshna’ actor.

According to Chiranjeet, Bengali horror films like ‘Kuheli’ and ‘Kankal’ have had some success, but overall, horror didn’t flourish enough in Bengal. He believes this change is due to improvements in village infrastructure, with better roads and streetlights. “The eerie feeling in the villages at night, which used to give us chills, is lost now. I am not speaking as a TMC member, but the conditions in the villages have improved vastly,” he said.

He further mentioned that comedy and horror films are produced less because they lack significant repeat value. Chiranjeet will soon be seen in Pathikrit Basu’s film ‘Dabaru’.