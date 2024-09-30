Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata celebrates 75th founding anniversary of PRC

Amidst music and dance, the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata recently hosted a grand reception at a city hotel to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Xu Wei, representative of the West Bengal Government and Secretary in Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Department, Government of West Bengal and Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation P Mohangandhi and other guests were present at the gala celebration. The event featured a vibrant lion dance performance, a rendition of Rabindra Sangeet in Chinese and a soulful song by an Indian medical graduate from China. Students from Kolkata’s St. Joan’s School also performed the timeless Chinese folk melody, ‘Mo Li Hua’ (‘Jasmine Flower’).

“2024 marks the 75th year of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Over the past 75 years, the Communist Party of China has united and led the people of all ethnic groups in China to forge ahead and achieve the historic leap from poverty to prosperity. The Chinese people have embarked on a new journey to a strong nation and national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization,” said Chinese Consul General Xu Wei.

Not long ago, the ‘Third Plenary Session’ of the 20th CPC Central Committee was successfully held, releasing a strong signal for China to further deepen reform in an all-round manner, promote high-quality development and expand high-level opening up. A more open China is going to deliver greater benefits to the rest of the world and bring more development opportunities to the world, he said.

CG Xu Wei also pointed out that China and India are ancient eastern civilisations that have been neighbouring each other for more than a thousand years, large developing countries and important emerging economies with promising development prospects. He further added that China-India relations are of great significance not only to the two countries but also to the region and the world. So far this year, the Consulate General has issued nearly 7,000 visas, facilitating friends from all walks of life in eastern India to study, travel and negotiate business cooperation in China. The Consulate General has organised a number of commemorative activities, such as ‘retracing the footprint of Rabindranath Tagore’ by eastern Indian scholars and artists and also invited a number of groups of Indian Buddhists, young artists and think-tanks scholars from eastern India to visit China and supported the cricket coach to go to China for coaching, which has vigorously promoted multi-dimensional cultural dialogues between eastern India and China, further tightening the cultural ties between the two countries.

CG Xu Wei emphasised the active development of exchanges and cooperation in various fields is conducive to promoting healthy and stable relations between China and India and contributing to the prosperity and development of the two countries. The Chinese Consulate General is willing to serve as a bridge for China-India cooperation and exchanges and to promote the continuous development of friendly and cooperative relations between China and India as always.