‘Chengiz’ becomes first Bengali film to release simultaneously in Hindi

Bengali actor Jeet, who has the tradition of releasing a film on Eid, is all set to woo the audience with his underworld kingpin avatar in ‘Chengiz’. While the Bengali superstar has been criticised for not promoting the film, on Tuesday, he announced that ‘Chengiz’ will be the first ever Bengali film to release in Hindi simultaneously on April 21, 2023.

So far, people have seen that the Hindi versions hit theatres much after the release of the Bengali versions. But ‘Chengiz’ will be the Bengali film to release simultaneously in Hindi. This comes as good news because several films from South India are ruling the market with their Hindi versions.

“We are glad to announce that ‘Chengiz’ will be the first-ever Bengali film to have a simultaneous Hindi release,” wrote the Bengali superstar on ‘Twitter’.

Directed by Rajesh Ganguly, who has also written the dialogues and screenplay of ‘Chengiz’, the film also stars Shataf Figar, Susmita Chatterjee and Rohit Bose Roy in key roles and revolves around the underworld fabric of Calcutta from the 70s to the mid-90s. The film captures and chronicles the journey of ‘Chengiz’ an underworld kingpin who ruled the streets.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, too, will return to the silver screen after missing his annual Eid last year with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film also releases on April 21, 2023. Given Jeet has a nice track record during Eid (his last being ‘Raavan’), people hope the fireworks will be back at the box office this year too.